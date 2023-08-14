EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Smart, Electronic Attack Squadron 134 EA-18G Growler pilot, climbs into a cockpit during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag focuses on the Pacific Theater by advancing the training towards mission sets in the maritime domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
