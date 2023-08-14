U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 perform pre-flight checks on an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag provides realistic combat training and unique opportunities to integrate various forces in a realistic threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:48 Photo ID: 7983389 VIRIN: 230818-F-WE075-4672 Resolution: 4869x3240 Size: 932.47 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.