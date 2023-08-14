Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 perform pre-flight checks during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag reinforces the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:49
    Photo ID: 7983385
    VIRIN: 230818-F-WE075-4318
    Resolution: 5582x3714
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    VAQ-134
    Navy
    EA-18G Growler
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RF-A 23-3

