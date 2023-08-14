EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Smart, left, Electronic Attack Squadron 134 (VAQ-134) EA-18G Growler pilot, and Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Daly VAQ-134 electronic warfare officer, prepare for a flight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag is focused on improving combat readiness of U.S. and international forces by providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US