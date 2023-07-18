AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, meets with Air Force recruiters at Experimental Aircraft Association Oshkosh AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 29. AETC was the featured command at this year’s EAA AirVenture event for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

