AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Ingram, 82nd Training Wing learning engineer, displays virtual reality crew chief training for Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, at Experimental Aircraft Association Oshkosh AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. Second Air Force set up an interactive booth with VR and artificial intelligence tools to display training capabilities to EAA attendees. Sheppard trains approximately 4,500 maintainers each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

Location: BILOXI, MS, US