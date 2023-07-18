Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 25 of 26]

    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force firefighters from Holloman Air Force Base, Luke AFB, Altus AFB and Joint Base San Antonio pose together at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI, July 29, 2023. AETC was the featured command at EAA AirVenture this year, and the firefighters partnered with local first responders to keep more than 600,000 attendees and 10,000 aircraft pilots safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7944856
    VIRIN: 230729-F-TX306-1006
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

