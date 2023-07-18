AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

U.S Air Force firefighters from Holloman Air Force Base, Luke AFB, Altus AFB and Joint Base San Antonio pose together at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI, July 29, 2023. AETC was the featured command at EAA AirVenture this year, and the firefighters partnered with local first responders to keep more than 600,000 attendees and 10,000 aircraft pilots safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

