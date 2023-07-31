AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Wood, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, Tech. Sgt. Collin Lewis, 81st SFS kennel master, and Victor, 81st SFS MWD, showcase Air Force MWD capabilities on Boeing Plaza at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. Wood represented the 81st TRW at at this year’s EAA AirVenture event, where AETC was the featured command for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

