Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh attendees interact with Air Education and Training Command simulators in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. AETC was the featured command at this year’s EAA AirVenture event for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7944845
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-TX306-1280
|Resolution:
|5925x3334
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
