Special Warfare Training Wing Airmen from Joint Base San Antonio displayed tools of the trade at their booth, plus standard physical fitness assessments at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. AETC was the featured command at this year’s EAA AirVenture event for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:09 Photo ID: 7944839 VIRIN: 230726-F-TX306-1193 Resolution: 5863x3299 Size: 1.44 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.