    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 24 of 26]

    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clint Gessler, Air Education and Training Command flight safety, poses for a portrait at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. Gessler was back in his home state of Wisconsin with AETC as they were the featured command at this year’s EAA AirVenture event for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7944855
    VIRIN: 230728-F-TX306-1001
    Resolution: 2844x1757
    Size: 406.57 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

