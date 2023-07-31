U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Ingram, 82nd Training Wing learning engineer, displays virtual reality crew chief training at Experimental Aircraft Association Oshkosh AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 27. Second Air Force set up an interactive booth with VR and artificial intelligence tools to display training capabilities to EAA attendees. Sheppard trains approximately 4,500 maintainers each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:09 Photo ID: 7944841 VIRIN: 230726-F-TX306-1206 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 1.17 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.