Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 12 of 26]

    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Ingram, 82nd Training Wing learning engineer, displays virtual reality crew chief training at Experimental Aircraft Association Oshkosh AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 27. Second Air Force set up an interactive booth with VR and artificial intelligence tools to display training capabilities to EAA attendees. Sheppard trains approximately 4,500 maintainers each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7944841
    VIRIN: 230726-F-TX306-1206
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
    AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT