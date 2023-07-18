AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

Aviation Inspiration Mentorship volunteers from Air Education and Training Command intact with attendees of KidsVenture at Experimental Aircraft Association Oshkosh AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 27. AIM is comprised of Total Force rated officers from across the Air Force who support their local bases and events across the country. AIM is a Air Force Recruiting initiative and engagements are aimed to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

