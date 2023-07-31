Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians from Joint Base San Antonio displayed tools of the trade at their booth at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. AETC was the featured command at this year’s EAA AirVenture event for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7944842
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-TX306-1236
|Resolution:
|5564x3131
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
