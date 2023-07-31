AETC at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians from Joint Base San Antonio displayed tools of the trade at their booth at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. AETC was the featured command at this year’s EAA AirVenture event for approximately 600,000 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

