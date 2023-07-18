Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Belcher, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, operates the aircraft while utilizing the aviator's night vision imaging system near Stanton, Ky., on July 26, 2023. ANVIS uses white phosphor, allowing for greater visual sharpness and contrast than the previous green phosphor models. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

