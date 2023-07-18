Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11]

    Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight

    STANTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Belcher, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, operates the aircraft while utilizing the aviator's night vision imaging system near Stanton, Ky., on July 26, 2023. ANVIS uses white phosphor, allowing for greater visual sharpness and contrast than the previous green phosphor models. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47
    Photo ID: 7941692
    VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-2036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: STANTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Aviation
    USArmy
    KentuckyNationalGuard
    63rdTAB
    KentuckyAviation

