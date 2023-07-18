U.S. Army Sgt. Doug Green, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, attaches the aviator's night vision imaging system to his flight helmet at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The lens contains a "minus-blue" coating, which reduces interference from the instrument panel and night vision goggle compatible lighting so that glare does not interfere with viewing outside the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7941683 VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-1963 Resolution: 5124x4097 Size: 679.46 KB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.