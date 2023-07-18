Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, prepare to land a UH-60 Black Hawk on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. Operating the aircraft while utilizing aviator's night vision imaging systems prepares the crew for low light and night-time operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7941690 VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-2024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.08 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.