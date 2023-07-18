Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 6 of 11]

    Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Doug Green, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, observes the skyline over Lexington, Ky., July 26, 2023. A crew chief's responsibilities include aircraft maintenance, ensuring safety during flight, and updating the flight logbook. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47
    Photo ID: 7941687
    VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-2005
    Resolution: 5040x3780
    Size: 659.96 KB
    Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Aviation
    USArmy
    KentuckyNationalGuard
    63rdTAB
    KentuckyAviation

