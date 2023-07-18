Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight

An aviator's night vision imaging systems (ANVIS) rests on a bag inside a UH-60 Black Hawk on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The pilots assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, utilize ANVIS to operate aircraft during low visibility conditions night operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).
|07.26.2023
|07.29.2023 10:47
|7941682
|230726-A-HK173-1975
|5096x3216
|524.75 KB
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
