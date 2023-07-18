An aviator's night vision imaging systems (ANVIS) rests on a bag inside a UH-60 Black Hawk on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The pilots assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, utilize ANVIS to operate aircraft during low visibility conditions night operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7941682 VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-1975 Resolution: 5096x3216 Size: 524.75 KB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.