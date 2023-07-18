A UH-60 Black Hawk operated by Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, sits on the flightline Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. Conducting night operations ensures pilot and crew readiness for a varying range of flight conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7941689
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-HK173-2018
|Resolution:
|5397x3333
|Size:
|623.49 KB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
