U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cliff Flanagan, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, performs pre-flight checks at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The pre-flight inspection is conducted to define requirements, identify hazards, and determine airworthiness of an aircraft before flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7941685 VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-1992 Resolution: 3744x3642 Size: 722.08 KB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.