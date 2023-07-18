U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cliff Flanagan, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, performs pre-flight checks at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The pre-flight inspection is conducted to define requirements, identify hazards, and determine airworthiness of an aircraft before flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7941685
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-HK173-1992
|Resolution:
|3744x3642
|Size:
|722.08 KB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT