U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cliff Flanagan and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Belcher, UH-60 Black Hawk pilots assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, prepares for flight at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. Preparation for flight includes inspecting instruments, administering crew briefs, and conducting function checks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7941686 VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-2000 Resolution: 5721x4216 Size: 794.29 KB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.