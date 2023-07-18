Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 3 of 11]

    Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Doug Green, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, conducts pre-flight inspections at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The neck cord connects the aviator's night vision imaging system to the helmet, securing the ANVIS during flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

    Blackhawk
    Aviation
    USArmy
    KentuckyNationalGuard
    63rdTAB
    KentuckyAviation

