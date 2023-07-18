U.S. Army Sgt. Doug Green, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, assigned to Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, conducts pre-flight inspections at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., July 26, 2023. The neck cord connects the aviator's night vision imaging system to the helmet, securing the ANVIS during flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7941684 VIRIN: 230726-A-HK173-1981 Resolution: 4480x5496 Size: 1.35 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Aviators Conduct Night Flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.