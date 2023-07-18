435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron and 176th Civil Engineer Squadron finish putting out a controlled fire on an F-15 Eagle aircraft replica during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. Airmen participating in the course work in civil engineering career fields and perform duties outside of the regular jobs during Silver Flag, as it might be necessary in a real-world scenario while deployed or in an austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

