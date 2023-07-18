Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise [Image 6 of 17]

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron and 176th Civil Engineer Squadron construct tents together during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24, 2023. Silver Flag teaches members from civil engineer career fields to learn skills necessary to complete large-scale base recovery and rapid airfield damage recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Silver Flag
    readiness
    deployment
    435th CTS
    435th Construction and Training Squadron

