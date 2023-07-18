435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron and 176th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a controlled fire on an F-15 Eagle aircraft replica during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. Exercises like Silver Flag are important to ensure Airmen are ready to complete their mission at any time and in any location, such as a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

