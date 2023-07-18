435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrance Chandler, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, and Airman Arion Davis, 52nd CES HVAC technician, smooth out concrete on a simulated airfield during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. The 435th CTS hosted the week-long field exercise for civil engineers tasked with deployment in the Air Force Force Generation cycle to qualify participating members in wartime tasks in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

