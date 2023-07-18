435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Bialcak, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, and Tech. Sgt. Matthew Shoup, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician, perform disarming procedures for a simulated unexploded ordnance during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2023. The 435th CTS hosted a week-long field training exercise for civil engineers tasked with deployment in the Air Force Force Generation cycle to qualify them in skills such as donning gear for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks and explosive ordnance disposal responses to unexploded ordinances and airfield recovery tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

