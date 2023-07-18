U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems technician, logs into a computer during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2023. The 435th CTS hosted the week-long field exercise for civil engineers tasked with deployment in the Air Force Force Generation cycle to qualify participating members in wartime tasks in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7939441
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-FN350-1078
|Resolution:
|6713x4480
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT