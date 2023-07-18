435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems technician, logs into a computer during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2023. The 435th CTS hosted the week-long field exercise for civil engineers tasked with deployment in the Air Force Force Generation cycle to qualify participating members in wartime tasks in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

