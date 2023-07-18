U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron and 176th Civil Engineer Squadron put out a controlled fire on an F-15 Eagle aircraft replica during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. The Silver Flag course tests and qualifies participating members on their abilities to set up a bare-base, rapidly recover an airfield and respond to chemical, biological and other kinds of attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
