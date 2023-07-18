435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ferdinand Palazo, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning noncomissioned officer in charge, and Airman 1st Class Noelle Schweitzer, 52nd CES HVAC technician, open a concrete bucket during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. Exercises like the 435th CTS Silver Flag training course are important to ensure Airmen are ready to complete the mission at any time and in any location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

