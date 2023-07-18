Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise [Image 8 of 17]

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron and 176th Civil Engineer Squadron sit in a makeshift bunker after a simulated attack during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2023. The Silver Flag course tests and qualifies participating members on their abilities to set up a bare-base, rapidly recover an airfield and respond to chemical, biological and other kinds of attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:09
    Photo ID: 7939440
    VIRIN: 230725-F-FN350-1140
    Resolution: 6881x4592
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise
    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Silver Flag
    readiness
    deployment
    435th CTS
    435th Construction and Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT