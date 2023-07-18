U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron and 176th Civil Engineer Squadron put out a controlled fire on an F-15 Eagle aircraft replica during a Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. Silver Flag teaches members from civil engineer career fields to learn skills necessary to complete large-scale base recovery and rapid airfield damage recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:09 Photo ID: 7939449 VIRIN: 230725-F-FN350-2176 Resolution: 6973x4654 Size: 2.71 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.