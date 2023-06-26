Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz 5K Run [Image 44 of 44]

    Nimitz 5K Run

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2016

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230626-N-YV347-3009 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends participate in a 5K run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2016
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 07:48
    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy
    CSG11

