230626-N-YV347-3009 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends participate in a 5K run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7883114
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-YV347-3009
|Resolution:
|6458x4305
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz 5K Run [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
