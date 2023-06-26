230626-N-YV347-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends observe a sea power demonstration from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7883112
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-YV347-1122
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT