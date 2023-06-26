230626-N-YV347-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends observe a sea power demonstration from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2016 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 07:48 Photo ID: 7883112 VIRIN: 230626-N-YV347-1122 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.