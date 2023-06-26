Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration [Image 42 of 44]

    Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230626-N-YV347-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends observe a sea power demonstration from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2016
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 07:48
    Photo ID: 7883112
    VIRIN: 230626-N-YV347-1122
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy
    CSG11

