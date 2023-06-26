230626-N-YV347-1172 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG-73) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a sea power demonstration for Sailors and embarked family and friends aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7883113
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-YV347-1172
|Resolution:
|5697x3798
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT