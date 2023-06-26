Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration

230626-N-YV347-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) steam behind the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a sea power demonstration for Sailors and embarked family and friends. Nimitz is conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings).

Date Taken: 01.22.2016 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 07:48 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN