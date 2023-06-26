230626-N-YV347-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) steam behind the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a sea power demonstration for Sailors and embarked family and friends. Nimitz is conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings).
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7883111
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-YV347-1063
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Sea Power Weapons Demonstration [Image 44 of 44], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
