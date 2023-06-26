Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230626-N-MH015-2123 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) An E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 by PO2 Joseph Calabrese