Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023

Future service members participate in a swearing in ceremony held during the 2023 WIngs Over Wayne air show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. The Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo is a biennial event and has grown to be the largest free air show in North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
|05.21.2023
|05.21.2023 18:32
|7808656
|230521-F-SD514-0453
|6048x4024
|9.93 MB
|NC, US
|4
|3
