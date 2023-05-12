Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023 [Image 55 of 61]

    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The Tora Tora Tora Warbird performers take off from the flightline during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. The Tora Tora Tora Warbirds began in 1972 after the 6 replica Japanese aircraft were used in the movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and were donated to the Commemorative Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:32
    Location: NC, US
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    WOW23

