A spectator watches nn F-22 Raptor assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team, 1st Fighter Wing, demonstrate its maneuvering capabilities during the Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2023. The team showcased the maneuverability of the fifth-generation air dominance stealth fighter during the open house event. The base opened its gates to the public for the free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 7808640 VIRIN: 230520-F-SD514-0331 Resolution: 5194x2922 Size: 5.56 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023 [Image 61 of 61], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.