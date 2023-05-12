Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023

The crowd watches the F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, F-22 Demo Team, during the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Air Show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. Seymour Johnson AFB opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

