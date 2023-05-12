A Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star conducts aerial maneuvers during the Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2023. The base opened its gates to the public for the free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. Wings Over Wayne provides an opportunity for North Carolina residents and visitors from around the world to see how SJAFB builds to the future of airpower and displays a history of aircraft innovation and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 7808639 VIRIN: 230520-F-SD514-0253 Resolution: 5047x2839 Size: 5.73 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023 [Image 61 of 61], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.