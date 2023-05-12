Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, performs an aerial demonstration during Wings Over Wayne Air Show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. Wings Over Wayne provides an opportunity for North Carolina residents and visitors from around the world to see how SJAFB builds to the future of airpower and displays a history of aircraft innovation and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

