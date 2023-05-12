Spectators watch as various aircraft perform aerial maneuvers during the 2023 Wings Over Wayne air show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. Wings Over Wayne provides an opportunity for North Carolina residents and visitors from around the world to see how SJAFB builds to the future of airpower and displays a history of aircraft innovation and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 7808652 VIRIN: 230521-F-SD514-0069 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.68 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023 [Image 61 of 61], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.