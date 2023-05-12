Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023 [Image 46 of 61]

    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Spectators watch an aerial demonstration performed by the F-22 Demonstration Team, 1st Fighter Wing, during the Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2023. The team showcased the maneuverability of the fifth-generation air dominance stealth fighter during the open house event. The base opened its gates to the public for the free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:32
    Photo ID: 7808642
    VIRIN: 230520-F-SD514-0457
    Resolution: 5429x3054
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023 [Image 61 of 61], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023
    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Blue Angels
    USAF
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    WOW23
    Wings over Wayne 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT