Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard present the colors as Senior Airman Jamaal Dunham, 916 Operation Support Squadron aviation resource management journeyman, sings the National Anthem during the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Air Show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. Wings over Wayne is a two-day event open to the community that features a variety of aerial demonstrations, ground performances, aircraft static displays, and other events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

