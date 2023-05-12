A firewall demonstration is conducted as Tora Tora Tora flies above during the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Air Show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2023. Members of the community were able to watch a variety of aerial demonstrations during the show including acts performed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 7808645 VIRIN: 230521-F-RS022-1233 Resolution: 4689x3120 Size: 1005.62 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation heritage connects military, community during WOW 2023 [Image 61 of 61], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.