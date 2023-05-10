Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 12 of 14]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

    PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cory Brundage, 79th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II pilot, waits to be loaded onto a HH-60W Jolly Green II during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. Pararescuemen assessed Brundage’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W to exfil and complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7799306
    VIRIN: 230510-F-AL288-1250
    Resolution: 5419x3871
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    exercise
    training
    TOML
    RED FLAG-Rescue
    RFR 23-1

