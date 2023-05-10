U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cory Brundage, 79th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II pilot, waits to be loaded onto a HH-60W Jolly Green II during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. Pararescuemen assessed Brundage’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W to exfil and complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7799306
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-AL288-1250
|Resolution:
|5419x3871
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
