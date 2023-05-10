RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cory Brundage, 79th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II pilot, waits to be loaded onto a HH-60W Jolly Green II during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. Pararescuemen assessed Brundage’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W to exfil and complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

