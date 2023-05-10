RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman provides care to U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Hendrickson, Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Company Lima Meteorological and Oceanographic analyst forecaster, during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors, worked together to complete multiple training exercises and integrate personnel recovery expertise from across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

